Topeka Chamber PAC announces local, state race endorsements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce PAC has announced its endorsements for local and state races.

The Chamber PAC Board said it offered to interview each candidate for the Shawnee Co. House Legislative seats and for Shawnee Co. Commission. Based on these interviews, it said it has endorsed the candidates whose positions on workforce development, transportation infrastructure, economic development and healthcare most align with its own public policy objectives.

“Everyone who has the drive and commitment to seek public office is worthy of our respect and appreciation. We chose to support these candidates because their ideas for moving our community and our state forward were most reflective of the Chamber’s priorities,” said Natalie Haag, chair of the Topeka Chamber PAC Board.

The Topeka Chamber PAC noted that it is not affiliated with the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce but is distinct from it. It said no staff member of GTP serves don’t hePAC and no more than two members of the Chamber Board of Directors are allowed to serve simultaneously don’t he PAC.

The PAC also indicated that no board members of any other organization which makes up GTP may serve on the PAC.

The Topeka Chamber PAC’s 2022 endorsements are as follows:

Kansas House Fred Patton Jesse Borjon Kirk Haskins Tobias Schlingensiepen Virgil Weigel John Alcala Vic Miller

County Commission Bill Riphahn



