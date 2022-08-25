Thursday forecast: Hot to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the heat through Saturday before cooling down Sunday into next week as the rain chances increase. While a pop up shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon or especially tomorrow afternoon, the higher probability of storms will develop late Saturday into Saturday night.

Taking Action:

Make sure you’re staying hydrated this week. With temperatures getting hotter, while it won’t be extreme heat, heat indices could still reach the mid to even upper 90s especially today.

Confidence still remains low on specific details on rain chances for the next 8 days even with the higher chances (at least during the daytime hours) Sunday and Monday. This means at this point just think about Plan B on staying inside, don’t cancel any outdoor plans just yet on any day in the next week. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll be able to get more specific.



While a few models are indicating a low chance for pop up showers/storms late this afternoon and late tomorrow afternoon, chances are going to be very isolated if anything actually does develop. It’s too low of a chance to put in the 8 day. There is a slightly higher chance of late day showers/storms Saturday but still think the higher chance of storms will hold off until after sunset.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 65 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds will generally be around 5 mph with variable wind direction as a weak boundary pushes through This could be enough to produce a pop up shower/storm late today. Heat indices should remain up to 5° warmer than the temperatures so shouldn’t be much of a factor.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Very low chance of a late day shower/storm. Highs in the low-mid 90s. WInds SE 5-10 mph.

Depending how much cloud cover there is and how long it stays dry for on Saturday, highs could still be in the low-mid 90s with temperatures cooling back down in the mid-upper 80s Sunday into much of next week. Much like this weekend’s rainfall, confidence in rainfall next week also remains low so keep checking back daily for updates.

