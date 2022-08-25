Theft of bicycle, pull-behind trailer costs Manhattan man $850

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a bicycle and pull-behind trailer have put a Manhattan man out about $850.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 700 block of Griffith Dr. with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 41-year-old man reported his white and silver Trek hybrid bicycle and blue pull-behind child trailer had been stolen overnight, costing him about $850.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

