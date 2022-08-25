Senator Dennis Pyle’s campaign officially certified in KS Governor’s race

Dennis Pyle
Dennis Pyle(PyleForKansas.com)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dennis Pyle campaign for Governor was notified Thursday by the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office that they have certified the required 5,000 signatures which officially puts Senator Pyle and his running mate, Kathleen Garrison, on the November 8th ballot for the office of Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

Senator Pyle announced his entry into the Governor’s race on June 7th, but the former republican changed his party to unaffiliated in order to pursue the office.

Pyle is a Hiawatha resident who served one term in the Kansas House and currently serves in the Kansas Senate, District 1, which covers five counties in NE Kansas. Since Pyle and Garrison missed the deadline to file for the Governor’s race, they were required to gather 5,000 signatures in order to appear on the November ballot.

Pyle released the following statement on Thursday: “The effort already expended to get on the ballot will pale in comparison to the task that lies in front of us. We now must launch our campaign to inform our neighbors about the stark differences between our conservative beliefs and the radically liberal public policy views of our two opponents, Kelly and Schmidt. Kathleen and I are the conservative opposites of Kelly and Schmidt. If Kansas voters embrace our message of limited government and greater freedom and favor us with a victory on November 8th, we will begin to immediately reverse the overreaching government policies we have all suffered under for the last four years.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
Chase Alan Stephens
$176k+ bond listed for Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
FILE
Nightmare on the Boulevard to haunt the Capital City in 2022
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson pounds the drumstick on the Chiefs drum...
Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer Len Dawson dies at 87
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant

Latest News

Topeka Tropics bring professional sports back to the Capital City
Topeka Tropics not returning to capital city in 2023
East Carolina head coach Joe Dooley. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Joe Dooley returns to KU men’s basketball staff
K-State junior Ayoka Lee shoots against Iowa State, Jan. 11, 2022
K-State’s Ayoka Lee to undergo season-ending knee surgery
Trimaine Baker (left) and Michael Frink (right)
Second person arrested in connection to Auburn ATM theft