Second person arrested in connection to Auburn ATM theft

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a second suspect for the August 11th early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn.

Michael E. Frink, 43, of Topeka was arrested early Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue. Frink was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:

Conspiracy

Fleeing and Eluding

Burglary

Criminal Damage

Theft

Attempted Theft

Criminal Damage over $25,000

Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka was arrested on August 12th for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property for his role in the incident.

