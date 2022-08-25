Second person arrested in connection to Auburn ATM theft

Trimaine Baker (left) and Michael Frink (right)
Trimaine Baker (left) and Michael Frink (right)(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a second suspect for the August 11th early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn.

Michael E. Frink, 43, of Topeka was arrested early Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue. Frink was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:

  • Conspiracy
  • Fleeing and Eluding
  • Burglary
  • Criminal Damage
  • Theft
  • Attempted Theft
  • Criminal Damage over $25,000

Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka was arrested on August 12th for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property for his role in the incident.

