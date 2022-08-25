SCHD becomes 1 of 7 nationally accredited local departments in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has become one of seven local departments in Kansas to become nationally accredited.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department says on Thursday, Aug. 25, it was notified that it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. It said PHAB is a nonprofit organization that administers a stringent national accreditation program with local health departments across the nation who show how they promote and protect the health of the communities they serve.

SCHD noted that PHAB’s mission is to advance and transform public health practices and champion performance improvement, strong infrastructure and innovation.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by the Public Health Accreditation Board for the amazing work our team does ensuring that Shawnee County is the best place to live, work and play,” said Teresa Fisher, Director of the SCHD. “Becoming accredited is evidence of the continual excellence of our department and I am especially proud of our staff for the time and effort they put in every day. It is because of them that we are able to offer quality and essential public health services to our community.”

The Department indicated that the program, jointly supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against the nation’s more than 2,000 governmental public health departments to continue to improve the quality of services and performance.

To be accredited, SCHD said a health department is required to undergo a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets or exceeds quality standards and measures.

“Whenever you see our seal of accreditation, you will know that the Shawnee County Health Department has been rigorously examined and meets or exceeds national standards that promote continuous quality improvement for public health,” Fisher said. “By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can be sure we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”

SCHD said it has become one of more than 300 health departments across the nation accredited by PHAB - including one of seven county health departments in the Sunflower State: Douglas, Johnson, Reno, Riley, Sedgwick and Wyandotte - to achieve national accreditation along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Fort Riley Department of Public Health.

SCHD noted that public health departments play a crucial role in protecting and improving the lives of those in their community. In cities, towns, and states across the nation, health departments provide services to promote healthy behaviors, prevent diseases and injuries, ensure safe resources and prepare for and respond to public health emergencies.

“The Shawnee County Health Department joins the growing ranks of accredited health departments in a strong commitment to their public health mission,” said PHAB President and CEO Kaye Bender, Ph.D., RN, FAAN. “The peer-review process provides valuable feedback to inform health departments of their strengths and areas for improvement, so that they can better protect and promote the health of the people they serve in their communities. Residents of a community served by a nationally accredited health department can be assured that their health department has demonstrated the capacity to protect and promote the health of that community.”

