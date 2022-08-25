Salina man arrested in Manhattan for child sex crimes

(wcax)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Salina man Thursday morning in Manhattan in connection to sex crimes reported to have occurred in Ogden between August 2021 and May 2022.

Leif Forster, 39, of Salina, was arrested for two counts each of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The crimes allegedly involved two female victims who are both now nine-years-old.

Officials say Forster remains in Riley County Jail as of Thursday afternoon on a bond of $500,000.

RCPD said due to the nature of the crimes, no further information will be released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
Chase Alan Stephens
$176k+ bond listed for Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
FILE
Nightmare on the Boulevard to haunt the Capital City in 2022
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson pounds the drumstick on the Chiefs drum...
Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer Len Dawson dies at 87
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant

Latest News

Live at Five
Senator Dennis Pyle’s campaign officially certified in KS Governor’s race
Senator Dennis Pyle’s campaign officially certified in KS Governor’s race
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
Hot again tomorrow followed by weekend rain chances
Scattered storms are likely on Saturday and Sunday
On Wednesday, August 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for...
USDA plans to invest nearly $640K to 15 rural Kansas communities