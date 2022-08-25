Salina man arrested in Manhattan for child sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Salina man Thursday morning in Manhattan in connection to sex crimes reported to have occurred in Ogden between August 2021 and May 2022.

Leif Forster, 39, of Salina, was arrested for two counts each of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The crimes allegedly involved two female victims who are both now nine-years-old.

Officials say Forster remains in Riley County Jail as of Thursday afternoon on a bond of $500,000.

RCPD said due to the nature of the crimes, no further information will be released.

