RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan.

Officers said an 18-year-old female was listed as the victim when two male suspects sexually assaulted her.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no further information will be released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
Chase Alan Stephens
$176k+ bond listed for Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson pounds the drumstick on the Chiefs drum...
Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer Len Dawson dies at 87
Shawn Adams and his family.
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant

Latest News

Dana Chandler
Final testimony completed Thursday morning in Dana Chandler retrial
Final testimony was completed Thursday morning on Day 12 of the Dana Chandler double-murder...
Final testimony completed Thursday morning in Dana Chandler retrial
FILE
Education package for lower costs to be introduced in Kansas Legislature
Riley Co. Police Dept.
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
FILE
$6K+ lost when Manhattan woman’s Prada purse, cash stolen