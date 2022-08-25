RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan.

Officers said an 18-year-old female was listed as the victim when two male suspects sexually assaulted her.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no further information will be released.

