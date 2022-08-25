Osage Co. officials attempt to identify man connected to burglaries

Officials in Osage Co. are attempting to identify a man who may be connected to recent burglaries.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, to ask the community for help to identify a resident.

Officials said they would like to speak to the man seen in the video about a few residential burglaries that happened recently.

If anyone can identify the man in the video, they should call the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or Crimestoppers at 877-OSCRIME.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

