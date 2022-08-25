New grant available to beautify, modernize rural Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new grant opportunity has been made available to beautify and modernize rural communities by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says a new grant opportunity is available to help support the economic development and revitalization efforts of smaller communities throughout the Sunflower State through investments in quality of life initiatives.

Lt. Gov. Toland noted that the brand new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development program will make available grants between $5,000 and $50,000 to communities in 78 counties with a population of 5,000 or less. He said grants will be available for the following:

Childcare and senior programming - Projects which support or enhance services like building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment.

Community vibrancy - Projects that refresh, reenergize and showcase the attractiveness of rural communities like art installations, murals and signage.

Food retail - Projects which support access to food retail establishments including development, renovation and expansion.

Libraries - Projects that support the provision of free and open access to a broad range of materials and services like reading materials, technology, furniture and building improvements.

“The Department of Commerce is very pleased to offer this new grant opportunity to our smallest communities across Kansas,” Toland said. “The SEED grants will offer communities a boost that will help them prosper and thrive. Quality-of-life investments help create vibrant communities that attract more people to live and work in Kansas.”

Toland indicated that local governments, economic development organizations, chambers of commerce and other organizations are eligible to apply. However, applications are required to provide a 10% match and complete the project within one year of receiving the grant. Half of the funds will be given at the beginning of the grant cycle and the balance - upon successful completion - at the end.

The Lt. Gov. said funds for the SEED program, which is administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce, is provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions Development and Expansion Fund.

Earlier in 2022, Toland said the Beneficient Company Group, L.P. received its full charter and became the first technology-enabled fiduciary financial institution in the state. He said Beneficient’s first contribution to the grant program totaled $2.7 million.

Toland noted that grant applications will open on Monday, Aug. 29, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Grant awardees will be announced in October.

