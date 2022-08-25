Ness City man recovers in hospital after semi rolls off embankment

SCOTT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Ness City driver is recovering in the hospital after his semi-truck rolled an unknown number of times and off an embankment.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of 95 Scott Lake Rd. about 2 miles west of Highway 83 from the Highway 95 junction with reports of a rollover accident.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 2008 Mack semi-truck had been headed south on Highway 95, however, between milepost 4 and 5, the driver, Jeremy Weaver, 47, of Ness City, failed to negotiate the “S” curve.

KHP said this caused the semi to roll over onto its passenger side, slide through the Kansas Department of Transportation guardrail and roll an unknown number of times toward the southwest and off an embankment.

The log notes that Weaver was rushed to Scott Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.