Mixed emotions in Kansas following Biden’s student loan announcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden announced millions of Americans will not be responsible for their total student loan amount.

“95% of the borrowers can benefit from these actions. that’s 43 million dollars with over 60% are Pell Grant recipients, that’s 27 million people who will get $20,000 in debt relief,” Biden said.

The plan will lift a load of stress for some borrowers.

“It would eliminate the concern of worry that they had maybe related to student loans payments starting back up again, they don’t have to worry about coming up with as much money each month,” said Heidi Hamic.

But not everyone is thrilled about the news, some are upset at the limits on who qualifies, saying it’s unfair to forgive some debt and not others.

Others are upset that anyone is being let off the hook.

“I paid thousands of dollars of my obligation off in student loans and I think it is unfair for me to have to pay off other students’ loans, their debt is going to be canceled. Where is that money coming from? Nothing is free,” said Bruce Williamson.

“I’m a first generation college student who rather went to a university went to Butler County Community College to save money. In medical school, my wife and I chose for me to join the Army rather than take out more money I think it’s a slap in the face,” said Kansas Senator, Roger Marshall.

President Biden also announced the student loan pause will be extended until December 31st, 2022.

