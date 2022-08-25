McDonald’s to sell Red Friday flags at select locations Sept. 9

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Red Friday is back! Chiefs fans can get their Red Friday flags from select McDonald’s locations on Sept. 9.

McDonald’s says select Topeka locations will participate in Red Friday - the annual event which sells Chiefs flags at restaurants as a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas and operates Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.

In 2022, McDonald’s said Red Friday will happen on Friday, Sept. 9, two days before the season opener, and guests will be able to buy each Chiefs flag for a minimum $5 donation.

“We are excited to participate in another Red Friday which will benefit RMHC of NE Kansas,” said Kevin Dobski, local McDonald’s Owner and Operator. “RMHC holds a special place in our hearts, so we love to give back to the House in any way we can, and we are aiming to meet a donation goal of $60K from this year’s sales.”

McDonald’s noted that the 30-by-20-inch Red Friday flags will be available for purchase on Sept. 9 while supplies last. The following locations will have a limited supply of flags for sale starting at 6 a.m. that day:

3117 S Topeka Blvd.

1100 Kansas Ave.

1201 Gage Blvd.

5525 SW 21st St.

2001 N Topeka Blvd.

1640 SW Wanamaker Rd.

29th and Wanamaker Rd.

3530 NW 46th St.

“We appreciate everything that McDonald’s has done to support the house with a special thanks to the Dobski organization for hosting another year of Red Friday which benefits the House more than people may know,” said Mindee Reece, CEO & Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. “This effort helps RMHC of NE Kansas take care of dozens of families with critically ill children receiving medical treatment, so we want to thank our community for continuously showing up for RMHC and participating in all of our fundraisers.”

