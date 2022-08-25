Lane of SW Topeka Blvd. to close Monday for 2 days

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of SW Topeka Blvd. will close on Monday for a driveway replacement and will be in place for two days.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, Midland Concrete will close the northbound right lane of SW Topeka Blvd.

According to the City, the closure will happen just north of 18th St.

The City noted that the closure will allow the company to replace the driveway for Avis Rental.

The closure is expected to last about two days.

