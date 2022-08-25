Kansas ranks among top half of safest states during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has ranked among the top half of states that are safest for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With about 67% of the nation fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases continuing to trend down, WalletHub.com says on Thursday, Aug. 25, it released its updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19.

In order to find which states were safer than others during the pandemic, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across five key metrics. Data sets included the level of community transmission, rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

The study ranked Kansas at 23 overall with a total score of 55.92. The Sunflower State ranked 10th for COVID-19 Death Rate and 29th for vaccination rate. Meaning the state has both a low vaccination rate and a low death rate.

The only border state that ranked higher than Kansas was Colorado with a rank of 8 and a total score of 67.45. The state also ranked 19th for COVID-19 Death Rate and 21st for vaccination rate, which means it has a high vaccination rate and low death rate.

The study ranked Oklahoma 28th overall with a total score of 50.85. It ranked 14th for COVID-19 Death Rate and 30 for vaccination rate, which means it has both a low vaccination rate and death rate.

Nebraska was ranked 38th with an overall score of 33.88. It ranked 48th for COVID-19 Death Rate and 31st for vaccination rate, which means it has both a high death rate and a low vaccination rate.

Lastly, Missouri came in at 41st with an overall score of 31.30. It also ranked 32 for COVID-19 Death Rate and 39 for vaccination rate, meaning it has a high death rate and low vaccination rate.

The study also found that Colorado was home to the second-lowest positive COVID-19 testing rate while Oklahoma tied with Texas for the highest and Missouri took home the fifth-highest.

Colorado was also found to have the fifth-lowest hospitalization rate while Nebraska tied with Louisiana, New Mexico and West Virginia for the second-highest death rate.

Lastly, Nebraska was found to have the second-highest level of community transmission in the nation.

The study found the safest states from the virus are:

Vermont North Carolina Rhode Island New Hampshire Connecticut

The study found the least safe states from the virus are:

Louisiana West Virginia Tennessee Georgia Kentucky

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

