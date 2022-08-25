Kansas Prep Zone: Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego football is heading into the 2022 season with one huge advantage: an experienced roster.

A majority of the team’s starters are returning seniors that either started or played a significant amount in 2021. That 2021 team went 9-2, and the Red Raiders want to raise the bar even higher this year.

There’s only one slight bump in the road right now. Starting senior quarterback Hayden Oviatt got foot surgery Wednesday morning, repairing a fracture in his fifth metatarsal. He’ll be out for six weeks. Oviatt committed to play at Army earlier this summer.

Head coach Weston Moody has no doubt Oviatt will come back even stronger.

“We threw him in the fire as a sophomore, he had never played quarterback in his entire life. Even as a freshman he played JV as a fullback and played varsity as a fullback,” said Moody. “He didn’t really get any chance to play quarterback until week two of his sophomore year. So he’s had a lot of experiences where he can sit and look back, and say ‘alright I can do this I can battle back from it.’”

Stepping up in his place is senior quarterback Colin Donahue. Coach Moody has a lot of confidence in Donahue, who is no stranger to the position.

In 2020, when Oviatt had to quarantine with Covid-19, Donahue filled his shoes. Now two years later, he’ll fill them once again.

“It’s definitely some different nerves I’m getting a little, but I’ve been excited for this season, and this excites me a little more,” said Donahue. “Obviously it’s pretty sad for Hayden because he was looking to have a big senior year, but I still think when he gets back he will. But I guess I just have to step up, and I think as a team we’re looking still pretty good, and we’re confident, so it’s exciting.”

Overall, the Red Raiders are just fired up to be back under the Friday Night Lights.

”We all know that God’s blessed us to be out here every day, and kinda just give every day our all,” said senior defensive back Lane Jeanneret. “We have a lot of senior guys, and we talk about that a lot, tomorrow’s not promised. Just like our quarterback being out. I think we’re all ready to go.”

Wamego opens the season on September 2nd at home against Clay Center at 7 p.m.

