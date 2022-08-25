K-State’s Ayoka Lee to undergo season-ending knee surgery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee will not be hitting the court for the 2022-23 season, as the program announced on Thursday that the senior center will undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Lee says she will remain on the sidelines as a leader this season, and will be back in action with the Wildcats for the 2023-24 season while earning her graduate degree.

“Although my role will be different, I am confident in what we will accomplish as a team this year. There is no other team, coaches or support staff I would want to work through this with,” said Lee.

Lee was the second player in K-State women’s basketball history to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team, and the second to receive All-America honors twice in her career.

She was also the only player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball this past season to record 725 or more points, 325 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks.

She averaged 22 points per game and made nearly 300 field goals, setting the single-season school record in both categories.

Lee was the first player in program history to average a double-double in at least two seasons, doing so in both her freshman and junior seasons.

“I am devastated for Yokie,” said head coach Jeff Mittie. “She has battled this knee injury for two years. We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would be able to play this upcoming season. Unfortunately, after meeting with the medical staff the last couple of days she will require season-ending surgery. We will support Yokie through her recovery and rehab and look forward to her returning to the court for the 2023-24 season.”

