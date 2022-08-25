K-State veterinarian urges immunizations for pets

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University says immunizations are a great way to ensure that family pets live happy and healthy lives.

“Vaccinations can help extend the life of your pet by protecting them from many diseases,” said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the university’s Veterinary Health Center. “Immunizations are also much less expensive than having to treat these serious diseases and, in many cases, can prevent pets from dying.”

K-State said vaccines help the immune system defend against specific diseases and viruses through antibody development. The antibodies search for and destroy the diseased organism in the body. Dogs and cats have two categories of vaccines - core and non-core vaccines.

Nelson noted that every cat and dog should get core vaccines as the diseases these protect against cause serious illness or death - and are common not only where the pet lives, but around the world. She said core vaccines prevent common diseases like rabies, distemper, parvovirus and hepatitis in dogs and rabies, herpesvirus, calicivirus and panleukopenia in cats.

The veterinarian also said that non-core disease can cause serious illness, but are based on geographic areas where the pet lives and its lifestyle - including if it goes outdoors, will be boarded or have contact with wildlife. She said examples include kennel cough, Lyme disease and canine influenza in dogs and feline leukemia for cats.

Nelson also advised owners to work with veterinarians to develop an appropriate vaccine protocol for individual pets based on their lifestyles.

“Pets can get many diseases from wildlife, including rabies, parvo and distemper, and vaccinations can help keep them protected against these,” Nelson said. “Vaccinations help protect your pet from diseases it can get from other animals, and they can also help protect people from some diseases pets can transmit to humans. While some vaccines may not keep your pet from getting ill, they can greatly reduce their chances of developing severe disease.”

Nelson recommended that puppies and kittens get a series of core vaccines every three to four weeks, starting at 6-8 weeks of age and ending between 16-18 weeks of age. She said older dogs and cats need some annually, while others could be ended every few years.

Nelson said some vaccines also need a series of boosters to give complete protection before their frequency can be reduced. She said an incomplete series can leave pets vulnerable to infection.

For some diseases, K-State said the level of antibodies, or titers, in the blood can be measured instead of vaccination.

Nelson cautioned that for many diseases, antibody measurement is not an option.

“There are some diseases for which research shows that an appropriate level of measured antibodies is indicative of protection from that disease; but for many, we do not yet have those answers,” Nelson said. “Your veterinarian can discuss which diseases may be measured through titers in lieu of vaccination and how often these titers should be checked.”

Nelson noted that most pets have minimal to no side effects from vaccines. Similar to humans, she said typical reactions to immunization in dogs and cats include 24-48 hours of low-grade fever, mild pain at the injection site, swelling at the injection site, lethargy, mild diarrhea or a single episode of vomiting.

Owners should contact a veterinarian as soon as possible if their pet experiences severe symptoms.

“For the vast majority of pets, the benefits of vaccines greatly outweigh their risks,” Nelson said. “Life-threatening adverse vaccine events are rare. If your pet is one of the few that has had a severe reaction, or you are worried your pet may have one, some steps can be taken to help minimize the chance of this happening. Speak with your veterinarian about these options instead of avoiding vaccinations altogether.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.