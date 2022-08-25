Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home.

The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Marsh was arrested by the Junction City Police Department on the Riley Co. warrants. Marsh was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on the following:

Two counts of attempted aggravated assault

Two counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree

Two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm

Criminal threat

According to RCPD, the charges stem from two separate incidents where Marsh allegedly shot multiple rounds from outside into the same occupied home - once around 5:45 a.m. on June 20, and again around 1:15 a.m. on July 11.

RCPD said multiple residents were inside the home at the time of both shootings and luckily, no injuries were reported.

Marsh remains behind bars at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility on a total bond of $750,000. RCPD also noted that there was a delay in the arrest report due to technical errors between the two agencies.

