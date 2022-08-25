Joe Dooley returns to KU men’s basketball staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former assistant coach Joe Dooley is officially returning to KU men’s basketball’s staff as Director of Student-Athlete Development, as announced by the program on Thursday.

Dooley was with the Jayhawks for ten seasons, helping guide them to nine consecutive Big 12 regular season titles, six consecutive conference tournament championships, and played a major role in recruiting the 2008 National Championship team.

“I want to thank Coach Self for this opportunity,” Dooley said. “Tanya and I are excited to be back. We’re ready to do whatever we need to do to help coach and his staff continue to keep KU at the top, at a very high level. We love KU and what it represents. We loved it the first time and expect the same the second time.”

Since leaving Lawrence, he’s held head coaching jobs at Florida Gulf Coast University and East Carolina University, amassing a 215-177 overall record.

“Joe was here for 10 seasons and then went to Florida Gulf Coast and East Carolina,” said Head Coach Bill Self. “When he became available for employment, I thought it was a no-brainer to try and get him back. He’s played huge role in the success we’ve had. Even though his role will be different this year, I feel like adding Joe to our staff will enhance our program.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.