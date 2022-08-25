Joe Dooley returns to KU men’s basketball staff

East Carolina head coach Joe Dooley. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
East Carolina head coach Joe Dooley. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(WITN)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former assistant coach Joe Dooley is officially returning to KU men’s basketball’s staff as Director of Student-Athlete Development, as announced by the program on Thursday.

Dooley was with the Jayhawks for ten seasons, helping guide them to nine consecutive Big 12 regular season titles, six consecutive conference tournament championships, and played a major role in recruiting the 2008 National Championship team.

“I want to thank Coach Self for this opportunity,” Dooley said. “Tanya and I are excited to be back. We’re ready to do whatever we need to do to help coach and his staff continue to keep KU at the top, at a very high level. We love KU and what it represents. We loved it the first time and expect the same the second time.”

Since leaving Lawrence, he’s held head coaching jobs at Florida Gulf Coast University and East Carolina University, amassing a 215-177 overall record.

“Joe was here for 10 seasons and then went to Florida Gulf Coast and East Carolina,” said Head Coach Bill Self. “When he became available for employment, I thought it was a no-brainer to try and get him back. He’s played huge role in the success we’ve had. Even though his role will be different this year, I feel like adding Joe to our staff will enhance our program.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
Chase Alan Stephens
$176k+ bond listed for Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes
FILE
Nightmare on the Boulevard to haunt the Capital City in 2022
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson pounds the drumstick on the Chiefs drum...
Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer Len Dawson dies at 87
Stephanie Graham
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant

Latest News

Topeka Tropics bring professional sports back to the Capital City
Topeka Tropics not returning to capital city in 2023
K-State junior Ayoka Lee shoots against Iowa State, Jan. 11, 2022
K-State’s Ayoka Lee to undergo season-ending knee surgery
McDonald's to sell Red Friday flags on Sept. 9, 2022.
McDonald’s to sell Red Friday flags at select locations Sept. 9
FILE - A customer watches a Washington Nationals batter hitting a home run on a giant video...
Tips given to Kansans as sports betting set to start