Gov. celebrates as final segment of K-69 expansion project to begin

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The final segment of the K-69 Highway expansion project is set to begin with designs to be completed in 2023.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Aug. 25, she was joined by U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS), Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Miami Co. officials to celebrate the K-69 Highway expansion project’s advancement to the construction phase.

Gov. Kelly said the project, which has been a priority in the county since 2008, will help meet traffic and safety needs through the expansion of the last remaining stretch of roadway from two to four lanes.

“Expanding K-68 will make driving safer, enable businesses to get products to market more quickly, and help workers spend more time with their families – and less time commuting,” Kelly said. “I’m proud to make this $48 million investment in a project that will benefit Miami County for decades to come.”

On Aug. 15, Kelly noted that she announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - as part of her bipartisan transportation plan, the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

“Partnerships are the foundation of IKE, and I very much appreciate Miami County stepping up through their local contribution to make the completion of K-68 a reality,” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Thanks to the foresight of Kansans, the bipartisan support of legislators, the support of Representative Davids and the leadership of Governor Kelly, we have created a transportation program that allows us to make much-needed improvements all across the state that we can afford.”

Kelly indicated the widening is one of these projects and is expected to cost about $48 million with designs completed in 2023 and letting in 2025. She said Thursday’s event was held at Louisburg Ford, which is considered “Mile Zero” on the project’s east side.

“The K-68 corridor is an important connector for Miami County residents but also plays a vital role in the region’s transportation network,” said Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts. “We have been looking forward to the safety improvements this project provides. It was an honor to have Governor Kelly, Rep. Davids and Secretary Lorenz join us for our community celebration marking the project’s inclusion in the next round of IKE projects.”

As the Vice Chair of the U.S. House of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Rep. Davids said she helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring an additional $89 million per year - $445 million over 5 years - to state highway projects.

“It’s a fact – making targeted investments in our local infrastructure creates good-paying jobs, improves safety, and brings economic development to our communities,” Davids said. “The bipartisan infrastructure law continues to help our state fund infrastructure projects like this one that have been too long overlooked. I am excited to support the K-68 expansion in Miami County and thank our state and local officials for their work to get this done.”

Kelly noted that the 6.68-mile expansion will allow the roadway to finally meet recommendations set in a plan back in 2009 and follows a series of interim improvements that started in 2021 - including turn lanes and access roads.

