Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2.

WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19.

Oliver, a native of Wichita, started his journalism career at WIBW-TV, as an intern in June of 1996. He finished his degree at Wichita State and returned as a full-time employee that November. He worked as a Crime Stoppers reporter, anchored weekend newscasts and was later promoted to anchor of the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Oliver left WIBW-TV in December of 2000 to join a newsroom in Idaho and later worked in news in Springfield, Missouri. Most recently he has been in a public relations position at a large Denver, Colorado school district.

“I don’t think words can adequately describe how excited I am to re-join my friends at WIBW, Channel 13.” Oliver said. “I feel like it’s the pinnacle of my 25-year broadcast career to be able to come back to the place where it all started, to be able to rejoin a team that I hold in the highest regard, to be able to bring news again to the people of Northeast Kansas. It’s a real honor and one that I don’t take lightly.”

When Ralph Hipp announced his retirement, it signified the end of a 30-year anchor career with WIBW-TV.

“With Ralph leaving, we had some very large shoes to fill,” Janes said. “There’s no such thing as replacing a legend like Ralph Hipp. He is a truly nice person and an excellent news anchor. You do your best to hire someone who can carry on Ralph’s devotion to good, solid journalism, and we think David fits that standard.”

Oliver’s return reunites him with Brunner, with whom he anchored during his earlier tenure at WIBW-TV. He also worked with Mark Ewing, Dave Relihan, Dana Wright and numerous other WIBW personalities.

“I’m excited to have David coming home to be part of our team again,” Brunner said. “We started our careers together. His passion for journalism and compassion for the people will be an asset to our team and to all of Northeast Kansas.”

“It feels like I’m coming home,” Oliver said. “I’m just very blessed to get this opportunity once again.”

The WIBW-TV 13 News team has led the 17-county Northeast Kansas market ratings for years and recently won its 10th consecutive Medium Market Station of the Year honor from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

WIBW TV is pleased to welcome David Oliver back to contribute to the legendary station’s tradition of service to the community.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to bring back an accomplished WIBW-TV alumnus to our talented news team,” said WIBW-TV General Manager Roger Brokke. “We are eager to have David reconnect and share the stories that are meaningful to our area.”

