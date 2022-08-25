Final testimony completed Thursday morning in Dana Chandler retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Final testimony was completed Thursday morning on Day 12 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka, paving the way for the jury to begin deliberations in the afternoon.

Much of the morning session focused on testimony from a witness who came forward with information this past week.

The testimony was expected to be completed Thursday.

Closing arguments by the prosecution and defense are scheduled to follow the final testimony before the jury begins deliberations.

The retrial began Friday, Aug. 5, and initially was expected to last up to three weeks.

However, that was before a three-day recess this past Thursday, Friday and Monday, which ostensibly was called after a late witness surfaced.

Chandler, 62, was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, at a duplex in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Earlier testimony indicated Harkness had been shot five times and Sisco seven times from a 9 mm handgun while they were in bed in the basement of the Harkness residence, located just southeast of S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

Chandler was convicted of the double-murder in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned Chandler’s conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, then was granted a retrial, which is continuing in Shawnee County District Court.

Following her 2012 conviction, Chandler was at the Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only prison for women.

Since 2018, when her conviction was overturned, she has been in the Shawnee County Jail.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler is being represented by defense lawyers Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman, of the Leawood-based firm Bath & Edmonds.

The defense began Thursday’s session by calling rebuttal witnesses.

The first person called to the witness stand Thursday was retired Topeka police Officer Ann Marie Ward, who conducted a neighborhood canvas following the double-homicides in July 2002.

Under questioning from Tom Bath, Ward said that according to her report, she spoke with Terri Anderson at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2002.

At the time, Anderson was living in the Wanamaker 22 Apartments at 5991 S.W. 22nd Park, about two blocks west of the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square, where Harkness and Sisco were murdered.

Anderson stated in testimony on Wednesday afternoon that she observed a person late July 6, 2002, running to a car that she did not recognize in her neighborhood after hearing gunshots.

In her testimony on Wednesday, Anderson said the person she saw that night was Chandler.

Ward said under questioning from Tom Bath on Thursday morning that during her visit with Anderson at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2022, Anderson did not mention hearing gunshots, seeing a person “sneaking around” a building or running to a suspicious car.

Had Anderson made any of those assertions, Ward said, she would have included those details in her report and notified Topeka police detectives.

The second witness on Thursday morning was Det. Lance Green, of the Topeka Police Department.

Tom Bath asked Green about Anderson coming forward with information related to the double-homicide case this past week.

Green said police were notified of a “potential new witness” in the case on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Green said he and Topeka police Det. Jason Deutsch interviewed Anderson for about a half-hour on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

Green said Anderson reported hearing gunshots between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, July 6, 2002.

In his questioning of Green, Tom Bath noted previous testimony that indicated Harkness and Sisco were at the Sac ‘N Fox Casino near Powhattan until 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2002.

Earlier testimony in the retrial indicated Harkness and Sisco arrived at the Sac ‘N Fox Casino around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2002, and left around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2002.

Green also testified he walked in the area where Anderson said she saw Chandler during his investigation this past week.

The third witness called by the defense on Thursday morning was Bobbi Hohnholt, a private investigator who formerly was an officer and crime-scene investigator with the Overland Park Police Department.

Tom Bath asked Hohnholt about her interview with Anderson this past Friday.

Under questioning, Hohnholt stated that Tom Bath asked her to interview Anderson and investigate the area where Anderson said she saw Chandler this past Friday, Aug. 19.

Hohnholt said in her investigation of the neighborhood this past Friday, there was not a streetlight in the immediate proximity of where Anderson said she saw the suspicious car.

Tom Bath also asked Hohnholt about the amount of moonlight available the night of July 6, 2002.

In her testimony, Hohnholt also described fences in the area where Anderson said she saw Chandler.

The defense then rested its case at 10:33 a.m.

After that, the jury will receive instructions and the prosecution and defense will make their final arguments.

From there, the jury will begin deliberations.

During the retrial’s first 11 days, testimony was heard from approximately 61 different people, including family members of Harkness and Sisco; Topeka police officers and detectives; a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; a crime--scene investigator; and a former business acquaintance of Chandler’s from Denver.

Testimony also was heard from a friend of Chandler’s from Arizona; experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; coworkers and friends of Harkness; and former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square, where the double-homicide occurred.

The state rested its case on Day 8 of the retrial on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16.

The defense then began calling witnesses Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The retrial, like the first one in 2012, is garnering national media attention.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.