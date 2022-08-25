Education package for lower costs to be introduced in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-pronged package to help lower the cost of education for students, parents and employers will be introduced during the 2023 legislative session.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he and members of the House Democrats in Kansas have introduced a three-pronged package to help lower the cost for secondary educational development opportunities.

Rogers noted that the package holds benefits for stakeholders at all levels - students, parents, employers and the state.

“A well-educated Kansas workforce remains one of the most critical components to the economic growth of our state,” Rogers said. “We can no longer hold back making working Kansans the priority. The Secondary Education Tax Package will result in hundreds of millions of gains in economic impact to our community and that means that in 2023, Kansas families could have a critical leg up on their future.”

Rogers indicated that the package will offer:

A $150 tax rebate to parents with school-age children for school supplies, books and fees. Extension of the deadline for contributions to Kansas Learning Quest 529 education savings accounts until April 15 of the following year. A tax credit for Kansas businesses to allow them to make certain student loan payments on behalf of employees.

Rogers and the legislators said the package could drastically reduce the skills gap in the Sunflower State and lessen the burden on economic development. He said supplying workers that businesses need to make major, multimillion-dollar investments in manufacturing and tech industries are smart.

“I hear from Kansans on a weekly basis about their financial concerns, and more often than not, student loans are one of the pain points,” said House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer. Parents worry about paying their own student loans while taking on the burden of a child’s student loans, too.” Rep. Sawyer, a long-time State “Representative, has a reputation for supporting fiscally sound policy that benefits Kansans. “It’s our responsibility to improve lives and this is a financially responsible option that leaves room for growth down the line.”

In January 2023, Rogers indicated that Rep. Jerry Stogsdill (D-Prairie Village) will formally introduce the package alongside cosponsors and career development advocates.

