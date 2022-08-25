Education package for lower costs to be introduced in Kansas Legislature

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-pronged package to help lower the cost of education for students, parents and employers will be introduced during the 2023 legislative session.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he and members of the House Democrats in Kansas have introduced a three-pronged package to help lower the cost for secondary educational development opportunities.

Rogers noted that the package holds benefits for stakeholders at all levels - students, parents, employers and the state.

“A well-educated Kansas workforce remains one of the most critical components to the economic growth of our state,” Rogers said. “We can no longer hold back making working Kansans the priority. The Secondary Education Tax Package will result in hundreds of millions of gains in economic impact to our community and that means that in 2023, Kansas families could have a critical leg up on their future.”

Rogers indicated that the package will offer:

  1. A $150 tax rebate to parents with school-age children for school supplies, books and fees.
  2. Extension of the deadline for contributions to Kansas Learning Quest 529 education savings accounts until April 15 of the following year.
  3. A tax credit for Kansas businesses to allow them to make certain student loan payments on behalf of employees.

Rogers and the legislators said the package could drastically reduce the skills gap in the Sunflower State and lessen the burden on economic development. He said supplying workers that businesses need to make major, multimillion-dollar investments in manufacturing and tech industries are smart.

“I hear from Kansans on a weekly basis about their financial concerns, and more often than not, student loans are one of the pain points,” said House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer. Parents worry about paying their own student loans while taking on the burden of a child’s student loans, too.” Rep. Sawyer, a long-time State “Representative, has a reputation for supporting fiscally sound policy that benefits Kansans. “It’s our responsibility to improve lives and this is a financially responsible option that leaves room for growth down the line.”

In January 2023, Rogers indicated that Rep. Jerry Stogsdill (D-Prairie Village) will formally introduce the package alongside cosponsors and career development advocates.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
David Oliver
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
FILE - Topeka West High School
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
FILE
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger

Latest News

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
K-State to host Meet The Cats after two-year hiatus
Meet the cats
NAMI Kansas hosted the Pathways to Hope conference, exploring how faith communities can support...
NAMI conference enlists faith communities to erase stigma of mental illness
13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where...
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
NAMI Kansas hosted the Pathways to Hope conference, exploring how faith communities can support...
NAMI conference enlists faith communities to erase stigma of mental illness