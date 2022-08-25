East Topeka house fire found to be intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews have found that a house fire that started in East Topeka was intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department says just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, emergency crews were called to 209 SE Arter Ave. with reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they said they saw smoke and flames coming from the single-story home.

Firefighters said they began an offensive attack and were able to keep the blaze contained to the home where it started. When they searched the home, they said they found no one inside.

After a preliminary investigation, TFD said it has determined the cause of the fire to be incendiary. No injuries were reported, however, the damage will cost the owners about $20,000.

Working smoke detectors were not found inside the home.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.