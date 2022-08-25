Dollar bills to be given out to KS drivers as part of “Bucks for Buckles” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend.

Many families will head out on one last trip or getaway as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas, sponsored by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), want to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.

This year, from August 27 through September 11, a safety belt awareness campaign called “Bucks for Buckles” is being held in 45 cities across Kansas. Local volunteers will distribute dollars bills to drivers who have all occupants buckled up securely in their vehicle. Those riding unrestrained will receive educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and child safety seats in saving lives and reducing injuries.

“No one can predict when they will be involved in a motor vehicle crash, yet almost all of us will be involved in an automobile crash in our lifetime. In 2020, 426 people lost their lives on Kansas roadways, and 52 percent were unbuckled,” said Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas. “The single most effective means of protecting the lives of you and your passengers is wearing seat belts and using appropriate child restraints every time you ride in the vehicle – even short distances.”

According to the 2021 KDOT Seatbelt Survey, 85 percent of Kansans surveyed were wearing their seat belts. That came in just below the national average of 90 percent. Kansas ranked 38 in seatbelt use in 2021 among 50 states and the District of Columbia. The survey also said seatbelts save more than 15,000 lives yearly and are the best defense against drunk, aggressive and distracted drivers.

“Seat belts are the single most effective device you can use to save your life during a vehicle crash,” said Sage. “They also reduce your chances of having a serious injury by as much as 50 percent. It’s such a simple thing, so take your life into your own hands and buckle up.”

