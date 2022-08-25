Creatives to bring wildly creative experience to Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Artists, dancers, musicians and magicians alike will bring a wildly creative experience to the Topeka Zoo on Sept. 3.

The Ballet Midwest, Inc., says visitors at the Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., will have a wildly artistic experience when they visit on Saturday, Sept. 3, with its second annual Wildly Creative: Arts with the Animals. It said Ballet Midwest, Inc., along with many of the Capital City’s favorite entertainers will be in attendance.

Ballet Midwest noted that with regular zoo admission, guests will enjoy special performances, craft activities and a scavenger hunt throughout the zoo.

“We wanted to create an event that would give young children an introduction to ballet and other performing arts that doesn’t require them to sit still and be indoors,” says Lacee Sandgren, Artistic Director of Ballet Midwest. “The zoo provides the perfect environment for children to do more than just watch the dancers but to also interact with them and see their costumes up close.”

The studio said children and adults will be able to look forward to performances from:

The Firebird - performed by Beatrice Reilly

Odette and Odile, the black and white swans from Swan Lake - performed by Alaina Barry and Marcella Butcher

White Cat and Puss-n-Boots - performed by Ellie Ericson and John Pryor

Lilac Fairy - performed by Emily Patton

Ballet Midwest noted that these performances will be presented by Camp Cowabunga.

Joining Ballet Midwest for the event will be Kyler Carpenter - a popular Topeka musician from the Public Library who engages all ages to sing and dance during his performances - and magician Curtis Sneden will dazzle with illusions.

“The craft activities and scavenger hunt were very popular last year,” says Sandgren, “So that will be another aspect to the Wildly Creative experience for kids to enjoy.” New this year, Board & Brush Creative Studio will have a special activity to make wooden ornaments. There will be stations set up throughout the zoo for other crafts including ribbon hoops, tiaras, crowns and coloring pages. The scavenger hunt will send participants throughout the zoo to collect stickers and win a prize.

Ballet Midwest also indicated that pediatric dentist Dr. Laura Vaughn as well as Compnay and Junior Company Dancers from Ballet Midwest will lend a hand.

For more information about the event, click HERE.

