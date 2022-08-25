Concrete truck rollover slows traffic near South Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concrete truck rollover on the interstate near South Salina slowed traffic on Thursday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol warned drivers on Thursday morning, Aug. 25, to use caution as they drove along I-135 near Water Well Rd. in Salina as crews cleared the scene of an accident.

Just after 8 a.m., crews said they were called to the area to help upright a concrete truck that had rolled over.

KHP warned that traffic could be impacted by the accident.

