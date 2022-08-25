Burlington resident loses $500 in Microsoft antivirus software scam

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlington resident is out $500 after an alleged Microsoft employee scammed him into antivirus software.

The Burlington Police Department warned residents that on Monday, Aug. 15, a resident was the victim of a scam. They had received a phone call from an alleged Microsoft employee to update antivirus software on their computer.

BPD said the victim let the caller log into his computer remotely then they convinced the victim to buy $500 in gift cards from Walmart to pay for the software.

After the purchase was made, BPD noted that the victim called the scammer back and made the payment.

Later, the Department indicated that the victim had checked the balance on the previously purchased gift card and it had no money on it.

BPD said if the same thing happens to other residents, they should notify law enforcement, keep an eye on their bank accounts and monitor their credit scores.

