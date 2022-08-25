Bluemont Elementary School Teachers Receive a Surprise

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports and Jordy Nelson teamed up to surprise 10 teachers at Bluemont Elementary School with $2,500 worth of gift cards to help kick off the school year. Nelson and his partners at Academy gave the teachers and students a welcoming of joy.

Nelson was glad to help out these teachers and show them that their hard work pays off. “They partnered with us (Academy Sports) throughout the year so this is an opportunity to kind of give back to them and give back to teachers and schools in our area,” said Nelson. Nelson also mentioned that his wife was a teacher and anytime he can help the community around is something special.

The teachers receiving these awards were very grateful and excited to receive their gift from someone like Jordy Nelson. “It’s amazing to see that what we do everyday gets recognized,” said kindergarten teacher, Scott Snyder. Pam Curtis, the school’s librarian, said, “it’s wonderful and the gift it’s so humbling you know as teachers we don’t expect these kinds of things it’s pretty cool.” The teachers and students were thrilled that they could be apart of this special event.

Each teacher will receive $250 to shop Academy’s wide assortment of apparel, footwear, fitness equipment, outdoors gear and more. The donation is one of several across Academy’s footprint to show appreciation to deserving teachers. Now through September 5th, all educators with a valid school ID will get 10% off their entire order in-store and online at academy.com.

