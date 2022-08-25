Aggravated battery warrant lands Topeka man behind bars with no bond

Ramon Escamilla Jr.
Ramon Escamilla Jr.(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars with no bond after the Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested him on a warrant for aggravated battery.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Ramon Escamilla Jr., 29, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, by its Fugitive Warrant Unit for a warrant out against him.

Escamilla was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Escamilla remains behind bars with no bond listed. A court date has not yet been set.

