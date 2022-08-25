Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gregory West, 64, of Manhattan, and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Jaord Willard, 34, of Ogden, had crashed into each other.

RCPD noted that West and one of his passengers were rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of minor injuries.

