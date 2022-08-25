$6K+ lost when Manhattan woman’s Prada purse, cash stolen

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out over $6,000 after her Prada purse and cash were stolen from her home.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 900 block of Sunset Ave. with reports of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they said a 36-year-old woman reported an unknown man had broken into her unoccupied home and stolen a Prada purse and about $5,800 in cash - costing her about $6,250 total.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

