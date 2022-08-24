Wildcats turning to former Junction City grad for backup RB

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Chris Klieman and company still have Deuce Vaughn as their RB1.

At the start of fall camp, he wasn’t sure who would be in the role as RB2. Well, they’ve found their guy who will backup Vaughn, and that’s Junction City grad and redshirt freshman DJ Giddens.

“He’s made that next step for us in practice. Now we need DJ to make that next step in games.”

He hasn’t logged any playing time yet, but if his high school numbers say anything, his senior year he rushed for 1,255 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Klieman says he’s ready for it.

“I think he’s more comfortable, more confident. We believe in him. He’s going to take a good chunk of reps. DJ is ready for this and he’s prepared himself. That’s the one that I would say right now that would get the most reps behind Deuce.”

K-State’s opens the season at home Sept. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Shawn Adams and his family.
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

Latest News

Holton High School 2022 football team
Kansas Prep Zone: Holton High School
Wyatt Johnson, the voice of the Kansas State Wildcats
The voice of K-State athletics inducted into Hall of Fame
KU vs. Texas, Jan. 12
KU women’s basketball drops non-conference schedule
Kansas State women's basketball released its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.
K-State women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule