Wildcats turning to former Junction City grad for backup RB

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Chris Klieman and company still have Deuce Vaughn as their RB1.

At the start of fall camp, he wasn’t sure who would be in the role as RB2. Well, they’ve found their guy who will backup Vaughn, and that’s Junction City grad and redshirt freshman DJ Giddens.

“He’s made that next step for us in practice. Now we need DJ to make that next step in games.”

He hasn’t logged any playing time yet, but if his high school numbers say anything, his senior year he rushed for 1,255 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Klieman says he’s ready for it.

“I think he’s more comfortable, more confident. We believe in him. He’s going to take a good chunk of reps. DJ is ready for this and he’s prepared himself. That’s the one that I would say right now that would get the most reps behind Deuce.”

K-State’s opens the season at home Sept. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

