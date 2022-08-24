Wichita selected for new facility, to bring more jobs, investments

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been selected as the new home for a new manufacturing facility that will lead to more jobs and investments for the community.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released the announcement on Wednesday, August 24, of the new facility. Governor Kelly announced that JTM Foods, LLC., selected Wichita’s ict21 industrial district to house its facility.

According to Governor Kelly, the new facility will be home to a treat available at many of the nation’s largest retailers called JJ’s Snack Pies.

Kelly also said that this latest development has officially broken ground in the district and JTM Foods has plans to hire 150 employees over the next two years and invest $40 million in the facility.

“JTM Foods’ expansion into Wichita is sweet news for Kansans and for treat lovers everywhere. Our state dominates the landscape in food processing, and JTM’s investment highlights the tremendous competitive advantages Kansas offers businesses,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Our central location, strong infrastructure, and outstanding workforce make our state the best place in the nation to build, hire, and invest.”

According to JTM Foods, Wichita was picked because of its proximity to I-135 and its location in the country to increase production and improve coordination of the product in the southern, southwest, and west coast markets.

“After exploring several options across multiple states and locales,” said Monty Pooley, JTM Foods President and CEO, “the strong public/private partnerships here, linking government, business, academic, and community interests together convinced us that Wichita was the ‘Best Choice’ for JTM’s future expansion.”

This announcement was released while Governor Laura Kelly in on her statewide ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ tour discussing state economic development and job creation.

“We are thrilled to play a part in bringing this land back into productive use,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. “Not only will this produce hundreds of jobs in our city, but it will also help represent a significant expansion of the food manufacturing sector locally, making Wichita more competitive on a national scale.”

Kelly furthers said in the announcement that back in February 2021, the Framework for Growth plan was introduced by Kelly as a state comprehensive economic strategy, and two of the five sectors for accelerated growth, within the plan, are for advanced manufacturing, as well as food and agriculture.

The plant is expected to open by spring 2023.

