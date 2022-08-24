Wednesday forecast: Hot to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Watch for patchy fog once again early this morning otherwise plenty of sun is expected for today with highs for most areas in the low-mid 90s to end the work week. Humidity won’t be a major factor but still could be high enough to produce a heat index 2-4 degrees warmer than the temperature. This means for most areas it remains in the 90s and we avoid triple digits.

Taking Action:

Make sure you’re staying hydrated this week. With temperatures getting hotter, while it won’t be extreme heat, heat indices could still reach the mid to even upper 90s especially on Thursday.

An unsettled weather pattern is still expected this weekend into early next week. As of now still leaning toward Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday having more of an impact on rain during the daytime hours and potentially having an impact on any outdoor plans you have. Not to the point you have to cancel outdoor plans at this time but stay weather aware and keep checking back daily for updates.



The final 8 days of August are focused in two parts: The heat through Friday and the rain this weekend into early next week. Differences in the models still exist on how heavy the rain will be as well as when the highest chances of rain will be. Latest models have rainfall totals for most areas in the 0.5″-2″ range to end the month. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the hazards to watch out for with the severe weather threat very low.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 65 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SW/S around 5 mph.

One model is indicating a very low chance for pop up showers/storms late Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours however all other models are keeping the area dry so will keep the official forecast dry as well. More cloud cover Friday will bring highs back down in the low 90s for most areas. There’s also one model that indicates a few pop up showers developing late Friday into Friday night but still think most areas will remain dry.

The next best chance for rain likely won’t be until late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night which will start the on and off shower/storm activity through the first half of next work week. Models do differ on timing of when the heavier rain will occur. Temperatures could also be cooler than the 8 day indicates if rain lingers in a particular area for a longer period of time than expected, conversely if it’s dry and with more sun it may even be warmer than the 8 day indicates especially this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.