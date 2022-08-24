The voice of K-State athletics inducted into Hall of Fame

Wyatt Johnson, the voice of the Kansas State Wildcats
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For over 20 years, Wyatt Thompson has served as the voice of Wildcats athletics, and now he’s being honored for it.

Thompson is being inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, one of three inductees in this class.

He’s coming into year number 21 with the Wildcats and he’s been named Kansas Sportscaster of The Year six times.

Thompson started his broadcasting career in 1976 for various high schools colleges and universities in Kansas.

The ceremony will take place Oct. 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.

To learn more about Thompson, click here.

