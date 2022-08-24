U.S. Coast Guard office in Topeka celebrates 40th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You may not have seen them, but the United States Coast Guard has now been stationed in the heartland for four decades.

The Coast Guard Office in Topeka held a ceremony to celebrate its 40th-year anniversary in the Capital City. Media wasn’t allowed inside, but Mayor Mike Padilla, Governor Laura Kelly, and Senator Roger Marshall each read proclamations marking the occasion at the local, state, and national level. Captain Derek Smith says the branch’s mission has remained steady throughout their time in Kansas.

“The mission hasn’t changed. We still get to pay people, but how we get it done has changed significantly. Technology has improved our ability and accuracy to make sure people get paid timely for the things that they deserve and they’ve earned,” Smith said.

The Topeka Office is responsible for getting payments of more than $5 billion to the 142,000 people.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.