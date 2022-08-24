Topeka leader chosen to serve on board of national chamber foundation

FILE - Glenda Washington of the Greater Topeka Partnership presents to Shawnee Co....
FILE - Glenda Washington of the Greater Topeka Partnership presents to Shawnee Co. Commissioners on Monday, September 28, 2020.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Glenda Washington has been chosen to help lead a national chamber foundation.

The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives says Glenda Washington, Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership, has been elected to its board of directors for the ACCE Foundation.

“We are pleased to welcome Glenda to the ACCE Foundation Board of Directors,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, president and CEO of ACCE and the Foundation. “Chambers of commerce are local catalysts that work in so many vital areas. Glenda will play a critical role in the success of our industry through the work of ACCE Foundation, which seeks to strengthen chambers of commerce and affect change in our communities.”

ACCE said its Foundation was built to fund programming, peer-to-peer learning and leadership development for chamber professionals who seek to create positive change through addressing issues that challenge the long-term economic health and quality of life in the country’s cities and towns.

The organization said directors bring their knowledge and expertise to help the Foundation understand industry trends and the needs of members in their priority areas - including education and talent, diversity, equity and inclusion and economic and community development.

