Topeka firefighter honored with military award on deployment

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka firefighter overseas on deployment with the Air National Guard has been honored with a prestigious military award for his bravery and service.

The City of Topeka says firefighter Nicholas Tafanelli has been honored with national recognition for his service to not only the community but the country as well.

The City said Tafanelli joined the Topeka Fire Department in 2019. However, that is not the only hat he wears. He is also a guard member for the 190th Air Refueling Wing based out of Forbes Field Air National Guard Base.

According to the City, Staff Sgt. Tafanelli is currently deployed to Kuwait and was recently recognized as one of the United Service Organization’s service members of the year. The award recognizes those who perform extraordinary acts of bravery that exemplify the values of the Armed Forces.

“We at the City of Topeka are extremely proud of Firefighter Tafanelli, and celebrate this incredible national recognition. Topeka is lucky to have such a dedicated public servant, and we look forward to welcoming him home after his deployment,” said Interim City Manager Bill Cochran.

The City said Tafanelli was given the award for saving countless lives with the TFD and for responding to 318 emergencies - including fires, medical calls and car crashes.

“I’m very honored, but I don’t think I deserve it,” said Tafanelli. “Looking back, I just want to think that all of those calls we responded to made a small difference to those people.”

The City also indicated that Tafanelli was recognized for the weight-loss journey he underwent in order to enlist as a firefighter in the Air Force.

“This award reinforces to everyone the level of commitment and dedication Nick has to himself, his community, and his country,” said Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips.

