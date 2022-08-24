Texas hitchhiker hospitalized after dragged by car, struck by another

FILE - (Source: MGN)
FILE - (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A hitchhiker from Texas is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after a hit and run in which he was dragged by one vehicle and hit by another.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 216 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a hit and run.

When officials arrived, they found that Bryan Keith Crews, 35, of Savoy, Texas, had been dragged by a vehicle for a short distance when he fell to the ground on the interstate. He was then hit by another vehicle.

KHP tells 13 NEWS that Crews had been a hitchhiker and had attempted to exit the that had dragged him.

Crews was rushed to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol has not released information on the vehicle which hit Crews or any possible suspect information.

