T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter hosted Petpalooza

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter hosted their Petpalooza Saturday August 20th at the Manhattan city pool. On a hot summer day everyone and their dogs were invited to end the summer with one last bash before they close down the pool. This is a great way for the animal shelter to host a fun event while trying to raise donations for the shelter.

The volunteer event coordinator for the shelter, Kaitlyn Gebhardt, says its a great way to get people out and enjoy the pool one last time. “This is something we host every year and it’s a great money earner and a good time for the dogs,” said Gebhardt.

The shelter will use any of the donations received for various projects that they need done around the shelter.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.