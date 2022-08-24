T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter hosted Petpalooza

By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter hosted their Petpalooza Saturday August 20th at the Manhattan city pool. On a hot summer day everyone and their dogs were invited to end the summer with one last bash before they close down the pool. This is a great way for the animal shelter to host a fun event while trying to raise donations for the shelter.

The volunteer event coordinator for the shelter, Kaitlyn Gebhardt, says its a great way to get people out and enjoy the pool one last time. “This is something we host every year and it’s a great money earner and a good time for the dogs,” said Gebhardt.

The shelter will use any of the donations received for various projects that they need done around the shelter.

