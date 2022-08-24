SW 17th St. project set to close sections of road in phases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The reconstruction project planned along SW 17th St. is set to close sections of the road in two phases.

The City of Topeka says the SW 17th St. from SW Wanamaker Rd. to I-470 Overpass Street Reconstruction Project is planned to start on Monday, Aug. 29. Work is scheduled to be finished by Nov. 18 and will be done in two phases.

The City noted that the first phase will be located on the stretch of road from Wanamaker just east of the entrance to the private access road between McDonald’s and the Shawnee Co. Motor Vehicle Annex.

Access to both businesses will be from Wanamaker or Westport Dr. through the access road on the south side of Best Buy. The 17th and Westport intersection and Applebee’s entrance off 17th will remain open.

According to the City, Phase I is expected to last between 4 and 6 weeks.

The City indicated that the second phase will be located on the stretch of road from the east edge of the Phase I work to the I-470 Overpass. It said this time, however, the 17th and Westport intersection will be completely closed in all directions.

The City said those who wish to access businesses on the south side of 17th St. will need to approach from the south or west. Meanwhile, patrons on the north side of the street will need to approach from the west - including the Wanamaker and Westport intersection.

