Sen. Roger Marshall tours Polk Quincy viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall met with Topeka city leaders today to get a visual impression of the Polk Quincy Viaduct project for him to take back to Washington. The project is the largest in KDOT history with a price tag of $234 million.

“I think infrastructure is very important to invest in and what’s important to me is that it’s invested properly,” said Marshall. “So I see the city’s buy in, the city is contributing 20 million dollars so I see them working hand in glove. It’s a priority to the local people and that’s what I like to see. Federal dollars matching when there is local community involvement and how important it is.”

Marshall says he’s impressed by the city’s efforts to create a space underneath the bridge other than concrete, something he says is changing communities across the country.

“The potential I think is what I see,” said Marshall. “I was sharing that recently I visited my roommate from Kansas State in Atlanta and they had taken some space under a bridge and really turned it into a public square where there was live music and restaurants and a safe place as well.”

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla echoed Marshall saying the project has potential to reconnect the city.

“I think it’s going to be a jewel project,” said Padilla. “Something they’ll be able to point to and say this is what we’ve done. A different mindset on how construction is done and how it affects a community. Often times this interstate has been looked at as a way that divided our community. This is what I think will help bring us together.”

Padilla and Marshall also agree it’s important to communicate on every level from local to federal.

“I think number one is to just continue this relationship,” said Marshall, “that when they reach out to our office that we know that they’ve invested the time and the energy for what’s important. So I think this project is funded and it’ll be great to see this going forward.”

The funding for the project consists of $20 million from the city and $214 million from the state.

