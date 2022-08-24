Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two.

Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The warrant lead to the arrest of Robert D. Reisinger, 53, and Tracy St. Clair, 57, both of Topeka.

Reisinger was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Driving on revoked

St. Clair was also transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
The Lawrence Police Department released video of a high speed chase from July 31.
Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence

Latest News

Emporia teacher was fired after taking part in 'Vote No' rally
Emporia teacher was fired after taking part in 'Vote No' rally
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Fort Riley Archery
Kansas Prep Zone: Shawnee Heights
Kansas Prep Zone: Shawnee Heights