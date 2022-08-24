Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two.

Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The warrant lead to the arrest of Robert D. Reisinger, 53, and Tracy St. Clair, 57, both of Topeka.

Reisinger was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Driving on revoked

St. Clair was also transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

