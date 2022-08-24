Salute Our Heroes: Woman helps community by honoring Topeka baseball legend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When Erma Forbes began serving as baseball legend Gil Carter’s caretaker near the end of his life in 2015, she had no idea she would one day start an organization benefiting youths and older adults in his honor.

But that’s exactly what she did, and today, the Gil Carter Initiative is up and running in East Topeka. The organization is based out of a building at 2310 S.E. 23rd.

“We would like to provide opportunities for young people,” Avery said, “alternative educational opportunities to enhance their lives -- to give them an insight into different career possibilities, to provide activities for them in the neighborhood.”

Forbes started the Gil Carter Initiative in December 2015, a few months after Carter, who had been battling cancer, passed away at age 83 on May 31, 2015.

Carter was a boxer and professional baseball player from Topeka.

On Aug. 11, 1959, while playing for the Carlsbad Potashers in New Mexico, Carter is credited with hitting the longest home run in baseball history, when the ball he struck ended up 733 feet from home plate. Some estimates have the ball traveling more than 650 feet in the air.

Carter settled in Topeka and was known around town as a supporter of youth sports before he died.

Forbes is a registered nurse originally from the Caribbean island nation of Grenada who came to Topeka about seven years ago to be near her children.

She served as Carter’s primary caregiver in his final days, and the two struck up a friendship. She said she wanted to honor him with an organization that helped serve the community.

“I’ve always done community work,” Forbes said, “and I saw the need for something like that so I hoped and prayed that it would be a success and at least I tried.”

She said the Gil Carter Initiative is a work in progress.

“We do have some activities,” Forbes said, “not as many as we would like, because we face challenges with our building that was donated to us.”

About that facility -- Forbes said at one time, it housed the Clarence M. Kelly Youth Center, a juvenile detention facility at 2620 S.E. 23rd Street in East Topeka.

Now, she said, she hopes that same facility will help keep kids out of trouble.

“We’re trying to keep them so busy,” she said, “that they have less time to commit crimes and more time and opportunities to do positive things in their lives.”

A major boost for the Gil Carter Initiative came earlier this summer when AARP announced the organization had received a $15,000 grant.

Forbes said the monies will be used to help purchase a greenhouse that will provide vegetables year-round.

She said the grant also will help spruce up the grounds around the facility at S.E. 23rd and Highland Avenue, making it a place for both children and older adults to enjoy.

The Gil Carter Initiative also has a community garden at S.E. 6th and Rodgers on the city’s east side.

Glenda DuBoise, Kansas State AARP director, said she was delighted Forbes and the Gil Carter Initiative were honored with the $15,000 grant.

“We applaud her and the work that they’re doing with the Gil Carter Initiative,” she said, “and AARP Kansas is just proud to be a part of it.”

