Pioneer Log Cabin vandal remains at large, windows temporarily repaired

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Estimates for repairs to three windows broken out of the Pioneer Log Cabin in Manhattan’s City Park remain unknown as the vandal remains at large.

Riley County says that the Riley County Police Department responded to reports of criminal damage to property at the Pioneer Log Cabin, 1220 Poyntz Ave. in City Park around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

When officers arrived, they said they found three of the cabin’s pane windows had been broken out, which cost the owners - Riley Co. and the Riley Co. Historical Society - about $900.

The County noted that the Riley County Historical Society partners with it to own and care for the building.

Riley Co. told 13 NEWS that the broken panes have been temporarily repaired and secured, however, estimates for repairs are not yet known.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

