Overnight structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a a structure fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. in the 1100 block of SW Mission Ave.

Someone in the area who seen the fire called to report it.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was in the building at the time of the incident and the cause is still under investigation. We will release more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.