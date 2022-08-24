Overnight structure fire

Cause is under investigation
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to the 1100 block of SW Mission Ave.
Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to the 1100 block of SW Mission Ave.
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a a structure fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. in the 1100 block of SW Mission Ave.

Someone in the area who seen the fire called to report it.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was in the building at the time of the incident and the cause is still under investigation. We will release more details as they become available.

