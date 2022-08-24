Nightmare on the Boulevard to haunt the Capital City in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will welcome a much more extensive haunting experience with Nightmare on the Boulevard in 2022.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says it has partnered with Jinxed Productions to announce Nightmare on the Boulevard - presented by Spirit Halloween.

After 2021′s Haunted House success in the backstage tunnels of Landon Arena, the Events Center said it decided to introduce a much more extensive haunting experience inside Exhibition Hall this year.

And the theme for 2022? - Carnival of Souls.

The Events Center said guests will venture into the largest indoor haunted house to an abandoned carnival where the deranged Dr. Jacobson has filled his park with shock-induced freaks.

Residents can witness the madness from themselves from Oct. 14 through Halloween night - but beware, it may not be all fun and games.

The Events Center noted that tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, starting at $15. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the SkyZone Box Office. Chances to win may also be featured on the Events Center Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.