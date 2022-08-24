New Notification System set into place

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Register of Deeds Office recently subscribed to a notification service called Property Fraud Alert as a proactive step to protect people from mortgage and property fraud. The system is free of charge to people and they receive a notification by phone or email anytime their name is listed as a Grantor or Grantee on property-related documents filed with the Riley County Register of Deeds Office.

Since the Property Fraud Alert system relies on the exact name of a business or person, Riley County recommends people sign up all of the common variations of their name. Amy Manges, Riley County Register of Deeds, is excited for this system, “I’m excited to offer this service to the citizens of Riley County at no charge, although it hasn’t been an issue to date were just taking proactive steps to continue that and it’s also important to remember that we are not collecting any financial data and that we will not sell any information collected to other vendors.”

In 2005, the FBI identified mortgage fraud as one of the fastest growing white collar crimes in the United States. However in Amy’s 20 years working she says no instances of property fraud have been identified in Riley County. Riley County paid an initial cost of $8,000 to provide the Property Fraud Alert service to the public. The yearly fee to continue the service will be $1,750.

